Petersburg Doughboy soldier statue toppled not far from deadly shooting scene

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a wreck that toppled the Doughboy soldier statue in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

The statue is located at the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard.

A vehicle apparently struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument, which was dedicated in 1928 in memory of area soldiers who died in the war.

Local News PHOTOS: Crash topples Petersburg Doughboy soldier statue -- again

The scene is not far from where a person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

There was a heavy police presence along Ivy Lane at the Ivy Gates apartments and officers urged residents to avoid North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

There is no word if the crash is connected to the murder.

Additionally, ahit-and-run wreck previously damaged the statue in June 2020.

In that instance city crews had a crane in to right the monument.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers by downloading the P3tips app or by going to P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.