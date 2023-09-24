Watch Now
PHOTOS: Crash topples Petersburg Doughboy soldier statue -- again

Police are investigating a wreck that toppled the Doughboy soldier statue in Petersburg early Sunday morning.

The statue is located at the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard.

A vehicle apparently struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument, which was dedicated in 1928 in memory of area soldiers who died in the war.

Petersburg Doughboy soldier statue

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
10:48 PM, Sep 24, 2023

d2.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d3.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d14.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d12.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d7.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d8.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d6.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d4.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d5.jpeg Photo by: WTVR 11.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d9.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d13.jpeg Photo by: WTVR doug1.jpeg Photo by: WTVR d10.jpeg Photo by: WTVR

