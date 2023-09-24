PHOTOS: Crash topples Petersburg Doughboy soldier statue -- again
Police are investigating a wreck that toppled the Doughboy soldier statue in Petersburg early Sunday morning.
The statue is located at the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard.
A vehicle apparently struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument, which was dedicated in 1928 in memory of area soldiers who died in the war.
Local News
10:48 PM, Sep 24, 2023
