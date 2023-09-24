Person killed in Petersburg shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A person was killed in a shooting in Petersburg early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

There was a heavy police presence along Ivy Lane at the Ivy Gates apartments.

Police urged residents to avoid North Boulevard and South Sycamore Street.

Officials said all lanes of Sycamore were closed as well as North Boulevard and Mt. Vernon at Sycamore.

No additional details, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting, were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to reach out to police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.