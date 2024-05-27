Man killed, woman critically injured in Chesterfield neighborhood, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a shooting in a Chesterfield neighborhood Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Periwinkle Drive around 8:15 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Sources told Burkett that the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The woman's injuries were described as life-threatening, according to those sources.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.