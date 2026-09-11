Pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was left seriously hurt after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Officers responded to the 10300 block of River Road after reports of a crash at around 8:52 p.m. Police say a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on River Road when it hit a man who stepped into the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver is cooperating with police. Police say they expect River Road to be closed between Chesdin Ridge Drive and Chesdin Park Drive for an extended period as they continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 804-748-1251.

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