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RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond father is leaving Virginia on July 15 to ride his bicycle about 5,000 miles from La Push, Washington, to Virginia Beach as a fundraiser for Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy.

Pat McAleer's daughter, Mary Kate, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2009, and the experience drove him and his wife, Molly, to get involved with Breakthrough T1D.

"When Mary Kate was diagnosed in 2009 and we knew nothing about it. I really, honestly, didn't know anything about it, and that was a big adjustment, and even more so, a big adjustment for her," McAleer said.

Watch Full Interview: Pat McAleer, Richmond father to bike 5,000 miles for Type 1 diabetes research

Full Interview: Pat McAleer, Richmond father to bike 5,000 miles for Type 1 diabetes research

McAleer said the goal is to raise $250,000 for the organization, which funds research focused on the cure, prevention, and treatment of Type 1 diabetes. As of Friday, July 10, he said donations were approaching $98,000.

"100% of contributions go to Breakthrough T1D," McAleer said. He said he and his wife are personally covering all costs associated with the trip so that every dollar donated goes directly to the organization.

McAleer said he plans to travel a northern route across the country, staying close to the Canadian border before turning south at Buffalo, New York, where he will join a group of riders heading to New York City. From there, the route continues through Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Richmond before finishing in Virginia Beach.

People can follow his progress and find daily updates at ridepatride.org. McAleer said donations can be made through the website, with all contributions going directly to Breakthrough T1D.

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