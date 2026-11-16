Goochland entrepreneur Parker Forcke dies of stage 4 colon cancer at 24: 'How does this even happen?'

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Parker Forcke spent much of his young life building something.

As a teenager, it was a lawn care business he started before he could drive. Years later, it was a home and a future with Rylee, the woman he first met in middle school and married in June.

That future was cut short when Parker Christian Forcke died Oct. 21 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 24.

More than a year before his death, Parker publicly shared his diagnosis in an August 2025 Facebook video, telling friends, family and customers he had learned about two months earlier that he had stage 4 colon cancer.

“It came after about a year of symptoms, which, at my age, was kind of unexpected,” Parker said.

His mother, Stacey Forcke, now hopes her son's story encourages others, particularly young adults, to listen to their bodies and keep seeking answers when something doesn't feel right.

“When Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, I remember saying, ‘How does this even happen? He's only 23 years old!’” she said.

A business built before he could drive

Parker's entrepreneurial drive developed early.

His father died suddenly when Parker was 4. Afterward, Stacey said her son became interested in doing things he remembered his father doing, including yardwork.

A neighbor eventually began paying Parker to help maintain his yard and farm. By high school, Parker was finding customers through church and school.

“Before I knew it, I was pulling a trailer with our mower from job to job so he could cut their grass,” Stacey said.

Provided to WTVR

Once Parker got his driver's license, an aunt gave him his first zero-turn mower. Stacey said her son began taking it to school and heading directly to jobs after class.

The work grew into Forcke Enterprises.

Stacey said Parker was accepted to Virginia Tech, James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University. Despite having long wanted to attend Virginia Tech, Parker chose VCU so he could stay close to home and continue growing his business.

“I knew right then that this was far more than just a high school project for him,” she said.

‘It came after about a year of symptoms’

In his August 2025 video, Parker said lower-back pain was among the symptoms he experienced before his diagnosis.

He said he sought medical care in late 2024 but that his pain was initially believed to be related to his physically demanding work.

“Given my age and my state of health, I'm a very active person. I do manual labor for work, up and moving every day,” Parker said in the video.

Parker Forcke/Facebook

He said he was advised to stretch, exercise more formally and make changes to his diet.

Stacey said she also noticed changes in her son, including weight loss, fatigue and more frequent trips to the bathroom.

Further testing eventually revealed colon cancer that had spread to Parker's liver, lymph nodes and several areas of bone, he said in the video.

Parker said he consulted doctors at multiple medical centers, including UVA and Virginia Cancer Institute, and had begun an aggressive chemotherapy regimen.

Despite the diagnosis and treatment, he told his customers he planned to keep working.

“I'm still working,” Parker said. “I'm still running estimates. I'm still out grading driveways and doing what I love.”

A message for other young adults

The American Cancer Society recommends people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin regular screening at age 45. People at increased or high risk may need to begin earlier, undergo screening more frequently or receive specific tests.

Routine cancer screening, however, is different from medical evaluation when someone is experiencing symptoms.

Parker was well below the recommended age for routine screening of an average-risk adult when his cancer was diagnosed.

His mother said Parker's experience is why she wants younger people to be persistent when they believe something is wrong.

“Regardless of your age, if something is going on in your body that you know is not normal, be persistent,” Stacey said. “Keep pushing until you get answers. Get a second opinion. Advocate for yourself until someone listens.”

Faith, family and the love of his life

Faith was central to Parker's life, his family said.

Stacey recalled a church mission trip to Romney, West Virginia, when Parker was 14. She said his youth group was helping a homeowner who had lost his wife and child and had turned away from his faith.

Parker spent the week talking with the man. At a banquet at the end of the trip, Stacey said the homeowner credited Parker with inspiring him to return to church and asked for a Bible.

“He wasn't afraid to share the word of God and when he wasn't speaking it, he was living it daily,” Stacey said.

According to his obituary, Parker participated in the Gum Spring United Methodist Church youth group, attended mission trips and sang in the church choir.

His relationships were also at the center of Parker's Facebook video.

He thanked his mother, sister, grandparents and friends for supporting him following his diagnosis. He reserved special praise for Rylee, who was then his girlfriend and primary caregiver.

“She is an absolute godsend,” Parker said. “I don't know what I would do without her, especially now that I'm dealing with this.”

Parker and Rylee met in middle school and later rekindled their relationship. They married June 20, 2026.

Provided to WTVR

According to Parker's obituary, the couple moved into a home they had built together about a month before his death.

‘I plan on being here for a very long time’

Parker told viewers in 2025 that he had long wanted an opportunity to speak publicly. He had once hoped, his mother said, to return to his high school agriculture program to talk with students about young entrepreneurship.

His cancer diagnosis provided that opportunity under circumstances he never expected.

“I have strong faith. I have a strong mindset, and I have a great attitude about this,” Parker said in the video.

Stacey said that since her son's death she has heard from teachers, customers, employees, church members, classmates and friends about the impact Parker had on their lives. Some have told her his story prompted them to get a colonoscopy.

“Parker always felt that pull to be a speaker, but what I've learned since his passing is that he was living that every day of his life,” she said.

Parker is survived by his wife, Rylee; his mother, Stacey; his sister, Peyton Forcke; and other relatives and loved ones.

Near the end of his Facebook video, Parker thanked the people who had supported him and told them he expected there would be more updates to come.

“I appreciate each and every one of you guys. I love all of you,” Parker said.

Then, 14 months before his death, he told them what he believed about the future.

“I plan on being here for a very long time.”



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