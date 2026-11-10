Meet Panda Panda!: Rescued pit bull mix named grand marshal of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. — The 43rd annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is just weeks away, and this year's grand marshal is a four-legged survivor named Panda Panda.

Panda Panda! is a one-year-old pit bull mix from Richmond Animal Care and Control. He was found sick and struggling, but he's now a survivor looking for his "fur-ever" family.

Ashley Dobbin Calkins Photography Panda Panda!

Panda Panda!, along with several of his furry friends, will help usher in the Christmas spirit with this year's theme, "Making Magic Moments."

Richmond Animal Care and Control will celebrate the parade with a special adoption event at the Lowe's on Broad Street from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. That event takes place immediately following the parade's conclusion.

This year's Dominion Energy Christmas Parade features a new route, beginning in the heart of downtown Richmond. The parade will start at the corner of 10th and Marshall streets and pass the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU before turning right onto Broad and traveling downtown to Allen Avenue.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Viewers who want to watch from home can tune in to CBS 6.