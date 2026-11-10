Motorcyclist dies after crash on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Midlothian Turnpike near Turner Road, according to Chesterfield County police.
The crash happened at around 7:55 Monday night in the 7700 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Officers say the motorcyclist was heading westbound when they fell into a travel lane and were hit by another driver.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with investigators.
Chesterfield County police are continuing to investigate the crash.
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