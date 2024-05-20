Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt Jerry Seinfeld show in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted Jerry Seinfeld's comedy show several times at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk on Saturday night.

In a video captured by a WTKR employee attending the show, a man who was standing up and yelling toward the stage was escorted out of the venue.

The WTKR employee who attended the show said protesters were yelling about children in Gaza.

Several other videos circulating on Instagram and TikTok confirm different angles and instances of the protests.

National News Duke students walk out of graduation over Jerry Seinfeld’s support of Israel AP via Scripps News

In the video, other attendees can be seen shouting "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" — a callback to the late Jerry Springer's tabloid talk show.

In the background of the video, Seinfeld can be heard apologizing to the crowd for the disruption.

In another video posted to the Hampton Roads 4 Gaza Instagram account from the show, an individual can be heard yelling "Save the children of Gaza," and "No more American tax dollars for genocide."

People began yelling at the protester to "shut up," and he responded by yelling toward Seinfeld that he was "a genocide supporter."

In another video, Seinfeld appeared to joke about the disruptions.

Earlier this month, protesters walked out of a commencement speech Seinfeld gave at the graduation ceremony for Duke University. Seinfeld has indicated support of Israel since the attacks by Hamas on October 7.

SevenVenues released the following statement to News 3:

"We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall. SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.