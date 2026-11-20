GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a log truck has closed southbound Route 288 after the truck overturned Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the log truck was traveling from westbound Patterson Avenue onto southbound Route 288 in eastern Goochland County when it overturned.

Provided to WTVR

No injuries were reported.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was setting up a detour around the crash scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.