Cancer warriors shine at Our Laughter in the Rain gala

SHORT PUMP, Va. – Hundreds of people filled the ballroom at the Short Pump Hilton for the annual Our Laughter in the Rain event to celebrate the beauty and strength of women and children battling cancer.

The event in its 9thh year offers connections, encouragement and hope for cancer survivors and cancer patients living in the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

The night included guest speakers, musical performances and two fashion shows featuring adult and children models hitting the runway in beautiful designs.

There was also an angel choir group, other musical performances, guest speakers and dozens of support organizations to help women find the resources they need during and after treatment.

Several who took part in the celebration said they want others to know that there is strength in numbers and that a positive attitude is the best medicine.

Cheryl Tankersly founded the nonprofit organization and care group that supports women and children affected by cancer.

WTVR CBS 6’s Tracy Sears, Reba Hollingsworth and Greg McQuade served as emcees.