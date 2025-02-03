Watch Now
Person seriously injured in Chesterfield wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a wreck in Chesterfield County on Sunday night.

First responders were dispatched to Otterdale Road where they found an individual trapped inside their vehicle.

Firefighters worked to extricate the victim from the wreckage.

The injured person was then taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

