Driver tells Chesterfield police why they crashed into O'Reilly Auto Parts store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver picking up food at a Chesterfield business crashed into the O'Reilly Auto Parts store in the Pocono Green shopping center, along Midlothian Turnpike near Sturbridge Drive, according to police.

The driver reported their accelerator became stuck.

Chesterfield police and firefighters responded and worked to make sure everyone inside the store was safe.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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