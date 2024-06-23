6 injured in shooting in Glen Allen Saturday night, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Six people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Glen Allen, according to authorities.

L.t David Turner with Henrico Police said officers were called to a shooting in the 11000 block of Old Washington Highway at 11:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival six adult victims were located with non-life threatening injuries," Turner wrote. "All victims were taken to local area hospitals for treatment."

Officers detained two "persons of interest" just after they arrived, Turner said.

Detectives were on the scene "furthering the investigation" as of about 3 a.m.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.