Friends mourn classmates killed in crash, neighbors call for change

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield community is mourning the loss of two James River High School seniors.

Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt were killed in a car crash on Old Gun Road West in Chesterfield Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, James River High School held a private gathering after school to honor the students. Some classmates later made their way to the crash scene to pay their respects.

Students placed flowers and items in the place where broken glass and car parts remain from the crash that killed their friends.

Police report the driver lost control when he entered a curve at high speed. The car hit a wall, flipped, and caught on fire.

“I think the only word we know how to use is devastated, hurt, extraordinarily sad. We feel for everyone right now,” the person who lives in the home where the crash happened, said.

She said her front yard has been filled with students and community members in tears.

The mom of two teens is struggling, like many others, to make sense of what happened.

Neighbors are calling for something to be done because speeding has been a problem on that stretch of road for years.

The homeowner noted drivers speeding by her home even with people paying respects at the site of the crash.

Neighbors would like to see radar or speed bumps installed in the area. They fear more crashes if nothing changes.

“It has to be a wake-up call. It has to be. I beg, I plead. Please stop speeding on this road,” she said.

The school sent out resources to help parents navigate this challenging time with their teens. They also plan to have additional counseling staff on site to support students.

