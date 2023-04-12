James River High School identifies students killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The James River High School and the greater Chesterfield County community are mourning the deaths of high school students Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt.

James River High School released the students' names in an email to classmates and school families.

"Both families shared this with us and asked that I share this with you. We will keep these families in our thoughts during this difficult time," James River principal Dr. Amanda Voelker wrote. "Counselors and administrators are sharing this information with their classmates tomorrow to provide support and will do so Friday as well."

Booth and Hammitt were killed early Tuesday evening in a crash along the 3200 block of Old Gun Road West in Chesterfield County.

"Around 5:47 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the driver along with a passenger were heading northbound on Old Gun Rd W. when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a driveway, flipped, and caught on fire. The driver and passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WTVR

Chesterfield Police Sergeant Stephan Rouze said on the day of the crash, Chesterfield Police were told by other students that Booth and Hammitt were playing a game of “senior assassin,” which is like playing tag but with water guns.

Rouze said, according to the evidence, that game was unrelated to the crash and other vehicles were following the students' car when it crashed.

The James River High School Senior Assassin Instagram page announced Wednesday it would now end the game early “in the wake of a loss to our community" and that money collected for the game would be donated to the crash victims' families.

Neighbor Dana Smith said he heard what sounded like a "large, violent accident.”

"By the time [the neighbors] came out there, the car was already engulfed in flames. So tragically, it didn't look like there were possibly any survivors," he said. "It’s tragic in a couple of senses. When I was standing out there, towards the end of the night, I heard one of the officers say, 'here comes a tough part of my job, which is having to notify the parents.'"

Smith called Old Gun Road "a dangerous one.”

“It seems to me you have a couple of terrible recipes that can lead to disaster, a narrow road with long stretches with people who speed," he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.