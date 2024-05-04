Watch Now
Nursing student helped save man shot at Henrico townhomes: 'I told him not to move'

Nursing student helped save man shot at Henrico townhomes: 'I told him not to move'
Posted at 9:22 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 21:23:42-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Delmont Street in Henrico County has gone from dangerous to deadly over the past three weeks.

Three separate shootings that left six people wounded. A man died as a result of his injuries in a quadruple shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Delmont Street Fatal Quadruple Shooting

A man shot earlier this month could have also died if not for the help of a neighbor who is a nursing student named Tiffany, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"I told him not to move around because I didn't know where he was shot,” she said. “He said it was his back, so I asked a neighbor for a towel and started applying pressure."

The Bryant and Stratton nursing student was performing practicals in her townhome parking lot on April 19. That was the first of three shootings that have happened on Delmont Street over the past three weeks

"We do have clinicals in nursing school, so it is hands-on and it teaches us different processes in certain scenarios," Tiffany explained.

The man the student worked to save was critically injured but survived.

Delmont Street Fatal Quadruple Shooting

However, late Thursday night violence erupted during a cookout in the 3800 block of Delmont, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Four people were shot. Anthony Eberhardt, 37, died at an area hospital.

One man from the shootout remained in critical but stable condition at last check Friday. Police said the two other victims suffered non- life threatening injuries.

Detectives said Thursday’s shooting is the county's 12th homicide investigation of the year.

Delmont Street Fatal Quadruple Shooting

Tiffany, a mother of four daughters, said the feeling that gunfire can erupt at any moment is nerve-wracking.

“I’d like to see more police, especially at night because that's when it mostly happens,” she said. “But I don't know. I wish the shooting would stop, but at this point, it's wishful thinking."

Delmont Street Fatal Quadruple Shooting
Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III

Supervisor plans community walk, prayer vigil and listening session

Henrico County Supervisor Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III, who represents the Fairfield District, said the deadly shooting left him "saddened and then angry."

"Gun violence is a crisis. It's a public health crisis," Cooper said. "We're committed to increasing patrol, our community resource officers and the community and anything we can to ensure the community that we're here for them."

Cooper plans to host a community walk, prayer vigil and listening session in the neighborhood on Tuesday as part of a joint effort to address the uptick in violence.

"Gun trauma, trauma related to gun violence doesn't just impact the community that it happened in," Cooper said. "But it impacts us as the larger community."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

