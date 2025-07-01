Four more families reach settlements with hospital over NICU baby injuries

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four more babies injured in Henrico Doctors' Hospital's NICU will receive compensation from the hospital’s ownership for what happened to them.

That brings the total number of families that reached settlement agreements with HCA Health Services of Virginia to nine, and the total number of babies impacted to ten.

Two of the impacted babies are twins, both of whom died, though one is not connected to the former NICU nurse who was arrested for harming multiple babies.

The hearings took place on various days over the past two weeks in Salem, which is nearly three hours from the hospital.

Former NICU nurse Erin Strotman is accused of harming multiple infants in the NICU starting in 2022. Many of the babies involved in the settlements are part of the criminal case against Strotman.

The terms of the settlements are not public.

The state health department found Henrico Doctors' Hospital did not follow state law in 2023 and notify Child Protective Services within 24 hours of suspected child abuse.

CBS 6 found the hospital did not contact CPS for nearly 10 days after multiple radiologists told the hospital they suspected abuse.

The hospital put NICU nurse Erin Strotman on paid administrative leave in 2023 after conducting an internal probe of the babies' injuries.

The hospital brought her back to work one year later, and within weeks, the hospital discovered three more babies with broken bones.

Strotman's trial is scheduled for February of next year.

