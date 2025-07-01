Virginia court allows form of conversion therapy after lawsuit challenges ban

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico court has issued an order allowing a form of the controversial practice of conversion therapy after a lawsuit filed by the Family Foundation.

The conservative faith-based group challenged the 2020 Virginia law that was passed with bipartisan support and banned the practice which seeks to prevent homosexual attraction among minors.

The law was based on recommendations from multiple medical groups including the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.

Supporters of the law say allowing the practice endangers young people, but the Family Foundation focused their complaint on freedom of speech and religion.

"Importantly for this case, talk therapy is defined. And what is it? Conversations, prayer, and the giving of written materials such as scripture. So it's pure speech is what we're talking about. And so we don't think pure speech is harmful in the context of a voluntary conversation," said Josh Hetzler of the Founding Freedoms Law Center.

"This is a statute that was enacted to save lives. You know, all the research, all the professional psychiatric organizations have all condemned conversion therapy. They say it doesn't work. They say it's counterproductive. There's all kinds of research that shows that when children's sexuality is not accepted by their parents, they're eight times more likely to commit suicide," said Sen. Scott Surovell, a Democrat from Fairfax.

The court order takes effect in 21 days unless there is an appeal, which Senator Surovell said is certain to be filed.

