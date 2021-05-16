Watch
Virginia police chief, man accused of shooting him out of hospital

Norton Police Chief James Lane was responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter at 4:10 p.m. when he pulled into a shopping center parking lot and encountered a man who began shooting into his vehicle.
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 16, 2021
NORTON, Va. -- Both the police chief of a small Virginia city and a man accused of shooting him have been released from a hospital.

Norton Police Chief James Lane was discharged from the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where he was airlifted after suffering multiple gunshot wounds while responding to a shoplifting call May 7, according to the Bristol Herald Courier.

Police have said Lane and another officer on the scene returned fire, striking the suspect, identified as James Dyer Buckland of Pound, Virginia.

Buckland faces several charges, including attempted capital murder.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
