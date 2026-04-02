These new Virginia laws aim to lower monthly electric bills: 'Lawmakers need to go a lot further'

RICHMOND, Va. — New laws are now in effect aiming to lower monthly power costs for Virginians struggling to pay their electric bills.

For months, residents, including retired individuals on fixed incomes and single mothers, have shared their concerns about rising energy costs.

"It can't get out of whack. Something like that really takes away anything else. Plus at the beginning of the year, I have my medications," Deborah Stroud said.

"It's going to be making the decision between cutting the grocery bill and then paying the bills," Page Schalow said.

"I'm the only one living here and I don't understand because the previous years, I don't remember it being that high," Stephanie Marcus said.

Lawmakers have taken notice, passing bills now signed into state law that aim to help residents struggling with these rising costs.

House Bill 1191, passed unanimously, prevents large energy users from passing infrastructure costs onto regular ratepayers, ultimately protecting residents from the impact of data centers.

Senate Bill 505 tackles what Dominion Energy calls a big factor in bill increases: fuel price spikes. The law requires an evaluation of ways to shield ratepayers from market spikes. It was also passed unanimously.

The next three passed with bipartisan support.

House Bill 562 helps electric co-ops improve reliability and reduce grid demand.

House Bill 889 speeds up transmission line permitting along existing corridors.

House Bill 369 encourages investment in energy sources like fusion and nuclear. This can help lower future generation costs, but not immediately.

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Dominion Energy spokesperson Craig Carper said the energy company has backed many of these bills.

"We’ve responded by offering our customers more assistance and savings options than ever before. We also supported legislation to provide additional relief, including millions more in annual bill assistance and home energy efficiency upgrades," Carper said.

Clean Virginia Executive Director Brennan Gilmore said this is a step in the right direction, but to make energy affordable, there is more work to be done.

"Some of the bills that went to the governor's desk and some of which she's signed will help and they will help in the long term. However, the governor and lawmakers need to go a lot further," Gilmore said.

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