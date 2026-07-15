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Supervisors address data center concerns in New Kent County

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Richmond BizSense
A proposed schematic of The Curtis Group’s 343-acre New Kent proposal.
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Posted

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- While a plan to create a data center-friendly technology zone in New Kent County appears to be dead for now, at least some of that same land could soon be home to a new business park.

The New Kent County Board of Supervisors on Monday night voted to declare that a proposed 1,800-acre technology overlay district in the Route 33 corridor should not proceed in its current form, directing county staff and the planning commission to discontinue work on the proposal. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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