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Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-64 East in New Kent County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 20, 2026
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Posted

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in New Kent County after a crash Wednesday morning, according to VDOT.

The multi-vehicle crash happened near exit 205.

Traffic cameras in the area show a large backup as crews work to clear the scene.

Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Virginia State Police.

A detour is posted. Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays, VDOT says.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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