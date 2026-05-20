Multi-vehicle crash shuts down all lanes of I-64 East in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in New Kent County after a crash Wednesday morning, according to VDOT.
The multi-vehicle crash happened near exit 205.
Traffic cameras in the area show a large backup as crews work to clear the scene.
Minor injuries have been reported, according to the Virginia State Police.
A detour is posted. Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid delays, VDOT says.
Click here to track current conditions.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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