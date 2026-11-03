New Flock security cameras installed throughout Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Petersburg Police Department has announced the installation of new Flock cameras throughout the city.

The cameras include Automated License Plate Readers, which is not new to the city, and Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras.

According to Chief of Police Colonel Travel C. Christian, ALPR cameras are designed to capture vehicle and license plate information and can "assist law enforcement with legitimate public safety purposes."

PTL cameras, however, can move and zoom to "provide officers better situational awareness" and assist in crime response and improve public safety.

"We understand that the installation of additional cameras may raise questions about privacy. Our purpose is not to unnecessarily monitor the everyday activities of our residents. These cameras are public safety tools intended to help us respond more effectively ... and provide another layer of protection for our neighborhoods, businesses, visitors and officers," Christian said.

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