Water pressure returning in parts of Richmond after vehicle hits utility pole, causing outage

RICHMOND, Va. — Low water pressure is returning to normal in parts of Richmond after a vehicle struck a utility pole Monday evening, causing an outage at a DPU pump station.

"DPU remains on generator power while Dominion Energy continues troubleshooting and works to restore commercial electrical service to the affected pump station," the agency said in a social media post.

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Customers in the Museum District, Fan and Northside were affected by the outage. DPU went on to say that pressure remained about 20 psi through the event, and was never unsafe for consumption.

No boil water advisory was issued as a result of the outage.

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