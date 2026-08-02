Nearly 50 new cases of diarrhea-causing parasite reported in Virginia

Virginia's cyclospora case count has risen to 126, a jump of 47 cases last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Of the 126 cases, 66 were domestically acquired — up 28 from the previous week. Another 31 cases were internationally acquired, up 4 from the previous week. The remaining 29 cases are unknown or pending, an increase of 15.

The illness is tied to iceberg lettuce sold under various brand names in multiple states. In Virginia, the recalled products are the Marketside brand sold at Walmart.

Cyclospora is an intestinal illness caused by eating fresh produce contaminated with feces. Symptoms can last for weeks and include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, and fatigue. Less than 5% of cases nationally have resulted in hospitalization.

If you have purchased Marketside brand iceberg lettuce from Walmart, do not eat it. Dispose of it and contact your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms.

WATCH: What Richmond restaurant says you should 'always ask' amid diarrhea-causing cyclospora outbreak

What Richmond restaurant says you should 'always ask' amid diarrhea-causing cyclospora outbreak

Michael Stavenjord, who has worked at New York Deli in Carytown for 12 years and previously ran the kitchen before moving to bartending, said the restaurant was not impacted because it sources lettuce locally.

"We've had hydroponic lettuce, and we actually already had that; it comes from Goochland, Virginia," Stavenjord said. "So we wash it really well, but that out of the gate wasn't a huge concern because we feel our lettuce is already sourced pretty well."

Stavenjord said local businesses in Richmond do a good job buying local produce.

"Everyone's trying to lean that way, and I feel like Richmond is particularly better about that than a lot of other cities can be," Stavenjord said.

For those concerned about the outbreak, Stavenjord recommends asking your server where the produce being served comes from.

Cyclosporiasis outbreaks have historically been linked to bagged salads, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions. The health department says anyone who suspects they have been infected should see a doctor or contact their local health department so the case can be reported.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.