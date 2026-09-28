5-month-old Richmond baby competing for national 'Baby of the Year' title

RICHMOND, Va. — A 5-month-old Richmond baby is making a name for herself in a national competition.

Elora has advanced into the top 10 of the “Baby of the Year” contest and is currently sitting in fourth place.

Her mother told WTVR that Elora loves to smile, giggle and dance whenever music starts playing.

The winner of the competition will receive a $25,000 prize. Elora’s mother said she plans to save the money for her daughter’s future if she takes home the title.

Voting remains underway as the Richmond infant continues her bid to become the nation’s “Baby of the Year.”