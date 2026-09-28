Peking Mechanicsville owner Hsun 'Sonny' Lee retiring after more than 30 years

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Hsun "Sonny" Lee will retire from Peking restaurant in Mechanicsville, Virginia, on September 30, after more than three decades of greeting customers and becoming a fixture in the community.

Known to generations of customers as "Mr. Lee" or "Sonny," the 70-year-old has been with Peking Mechanicsville since the day it opened in 1994, according to his son, Hansheng Lee.

Lee was born in Taipei, Taiwan, and immigrated to the United States in the 1980s with his family, becoming a U.S. citizen in 1985.

Provided to WTVR

With degrees in mathematics and hospitality, he built his career in the restaurant industry from the ground up, starting at Peking as a waiter before working his way through the business and purchasing a stake in the franchise in 1994.

Provided to WTVR

Lee's wife, Shu "Sue" Tsai, served as manager of the original Grove Avenue location until 2000.

"For more than three decades, Sonny has been part of the daily rhythm of Mechanicsville Peking, welcoming regulars, remembering favorite orders, keeping track of allergies and special requests, and watching generations of families return to the restaurant year after year," Hansheng Lee said. "To many customers, Sonny became more than the person behind the counter. He became part of their memories of the restaurant itself — someone who knew their names, their families, and often what they wanted before they even had to ask."

Customers shared their memories on a Facebook post announcing his retirement.

"A well-deserved retirement! He was always smiling, remembered us and always made sure we were satisfied with our order. An all around great guy," Betty Jenkins said.

"Mr. Lee must be the gentleman who helped me navigate ordering gluten free," Sarah Harper said. "He highlighted everything I could have on a takeout menu and sent me home with it. He made me feel so welcome and he went above and beyond. I remember this experience every time I pass Peking! Thank you Mr. Lee!"

"Mr. Lee has not only been a great host, but more of a friend/family member," Ronda Boyce Perdue said. "I will miss his origami creations, but not as much as I will miss his gentle, genuine spirit. Thank you so much for your kindness and love."

Customers who want to say goodbye to Lee still have time — his final day is September 30.

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