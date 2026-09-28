Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Henrico News

Actions

Ambulance overturns in Henrico County crash; no injuries reported

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 28 2026
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No one was hurt when an ambulance overturned following a crash Monday morning in Henrico County.

Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Bethlehem Road for a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance at about 6:25 a.m., according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

"Once on scene, officers located a Nissan Sedan and an ambulance in the middle of the intersection. The ambulance was flipped on its side," the spokesperson said. "There were no serious injuries, and no one was transported to an area hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation."

Ambulance flips in crash.png

Police said the ambulance was not a Henrico County ambulance and was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Nwoko -- 480x360

Meet your Henrico reporter: A.J. Nwoko

Your Community: Henrico Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in Henrico. Know a story A.J. Nwoko should cover? Submit a tip here.
Henrico Government Henrico Public Schools Henrico Recreation & Parks Henrico Libraries Henrico Police Henrico Division of Fire Henrico Humane Society Henrico Refuse Collections Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (Recycling) Chamber RVA