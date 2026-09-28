Ambulance overturns in Henrico County crash; no injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No one was hurt when an ambulance overturned following a crash Monday morning in Henrico County.

Henrico Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Bethlehem Road for a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance at about 6:25 a.m., according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

"Once on scene, officers located a Nissan Sedan and an ambulance in the middle of the intersection. The ambulance was flipped on its side," the spokesperson said. "There were no serious injuries, and no one was transported to an area hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation."

WTVR

Police said the ambulance was not a Henrico County ambulance and was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.