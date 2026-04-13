Celebrating National Animal Control Appreciation Week with unforgettable Virginia rescue stories

RICHMOND, Va. — National Animal Control Appreciation Week, which recognizes the work of animal control officers, is celebrated annually during the second full week of April.

To mark the occasion this year, CBS 6 is taking a look back at just a few of the animal control success stories that resonated with our viewers, from the adoption of a 42-pound cat who went on to capture hearts around the world, to the rescue of a drunken raccoon from a neighborhood Virginia ABC Store.

Patches the cat

In April 2023, Richmond Animal Care and Control shared a photo of Patches, who was surrendered to their shelter weighing 42 pounds.

The photo went viral and Patches was quickly adopted by Kay Ford, who kept him on a strict diet and kept the internet up to date with Patches' weight loss progress.

Three years later, the once-chonky cat is under 20 pounds and on his way to his next goal of 16 pounds.

Patches now has more than 54,000 Facebook followers as his weight loss journey continues. Ford hosted a meet-and-greet event for 15 lucky Patches fans over the weekend.

Maude the hound

In January 2026, New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection shared a photo of a pregnant hound who was found with wire wrapped so tightly around her neck that it caused immense swelling.

Investigators believe she was the victim of a cable snare trap, which is a device used for trapping wildlife that tightens like a zip tie as an animal struggles.

Animal control officers rushed the dog, now named Maude, to emergency care, which saved the lives of her and her puppy, Scout. Hundreds of CBS 6 viewers donated to Maude's medical care, paying off the expected amount in a matter of hours.

The mother and son were adopted together after Maude made a full recovery.

"They now have a wonderful home with a large yard and an adopter who cares deeply for them," New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection told CBS 6 last week.

Al the raccoon

In December 2025, a drunken raccoon was found passed out next to the toilet inside a Virginia ABC Store in Hanover County after he ransacked the storage room on what appeared to have been a post-Black Friday bender.

Hanover Animal Protection Officer Samantha Martin responded to the scene the following day.

“As far as intoxicated raccoons, this is a first for me,” Martin said.

Al managed to fall through the ceiling tile, according to Martin. He took out the security cameras in the process, though they were able to piece the scene together through context clues.

When Martin arrived, the ABC manager first showed her the broken bottles of alcohol all over the floor. Al damaged 14 spirits worth about $250.

“Obviously I had to take a picture of that, because that’s hilarious,” Martin said.

Martin safely transported Al to the shelter to sober up before being released back in the wild.



Do you have an animal control officer you want to recognize? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube