New Kent investigators ask for help after dog found with wire wrapped around neck as vet works to save her

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection is asking for information after a dog was found with wire wrapped so tightly around her neck that it caused immense swelling.

The dog, who is pregnant, was found on Eltham Road near the intersection with New Kent Highway.

A social media post from investigators says the wire caused immense swelling to the dog's head and disabled her ability to breathe properly.

The veterinarian overseeing the dog's care feels the wire was intentionally placed around her throat, according to New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection.

"She is fighting for her life and her puppies," the social media post reads. Care costs are estimated to be $10,000. Donations can be made by clicking here.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for the dog's condition is asked to call 804-922-9500.

