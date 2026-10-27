Police say New Jersey woman caused fatal I-64 tractor-trailer crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A New Jersey woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say she caused a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia.
Police and first responders were called to the crash at mile marker 109 in Albemarle County at about 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Police said they received reports that a "tractor-trailer struck a vehicle, causing the vehicle to collide with a gooseneck trailer traveling in front of it."
Sally Tripp, 58, of Fishersville, Virginia, was driving the vehicle that was struck. She died at the hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 30-year-old Nachalie Amaro Burgos, was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, failure to obey a highway sign, and driving too fast for conditions.
She is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police.
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