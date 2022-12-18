Watch Now
Call for help leads police to man wanted for murder at Glen Allen apartments

Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 17, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- A man wanted on murder and a slew of other charges was arrested after a nearly four-hour standoff at a Glen Allen apartment complex Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a report of a domestic-related incident just before 7:35 a.m., Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said.

"Police arrived on the scene and began investigating the events leading up to the call, and EMS evaluated a victim, but they refused treatment and transport," Pecka said.

Officers said 27-year-old Kelvin K. Johnson, of Henrico County, was inside that apartment and refused to come out. That led to a "barricaded situation with a young child inside."

Police said Johnson had outstanding warrants for his role in a September shooting that killed 23-year-old Edwin Lee Burgess Jr. at the same apartment complex.

"Multiple resources responded to the area in attempts to negotiate his compliance to exit the apartment peacefully and without incident for nearly four and a half hours," police said.

Pecka said officers took Johnson into custody without incident just after noon.

Johnson, who is in the custody of the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, was served with charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, abduction, strangulation and capias – City of Richmond.

Police had asked for the public's help finding Johnson on Sept. 12.

Anyone with information about the September homicide or Saturday's incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips via the P3tips app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

