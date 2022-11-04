There's someone police want to talk to about a Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Weeks after initially asking for help finding Kelvin K. Johnson, Henrico Police have once again asked for help finding the 27-year-old man. Johnson is wanted in connection to a September 7, 2022, homicide at the Hope Village apartments in Glen Allen.

Johnson is described as 6’1” and 190 pounds.

He has several tattoos including a teardrop, the phrase “Live 2 Die,” “Tricia” and “Kay Kay,” according to police.

Henrico Police Kelvin Johnson

Henrico Police said they responded to a September 7 shooting call in the 1600 block of Hope Road around 10:45 p.m.

There they found an injured 23-year-old Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr.

He later died from his injuries.

Crime Insider sources said Burgess was shot five times.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.