Multi-vehicle wreck involving tractor-trailer closes Route 60 west in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a stretch of Route 60 west in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near near Huguenot Springs Road.

Traffic was backed up for roughly 1 mile as of about 1:30 p.m., according to 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

