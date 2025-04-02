Watch Now
Multi-vehicle wreck involving tractor-trailer closes Route 60 west in Chesterfield: 'Seek alternate routes'

Highs will be back into the 80s tomorrow.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed a stretch of Route 60 west in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near near Huguenot Springs Road.

Traffic was backed up for roughly 1 mile as of about 1:30 p.m., according to 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

