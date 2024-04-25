Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-95 south near Route 613 in Chesterfield

Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 12:33:44-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has caused major delays on Interstate 95 south in Chesterfield Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said in an email at 12:15 p.m. that three travel lanes were closed near Route 613 at mile marker 66.5 due to the wreck.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," VDOT said.

Backups were about three and a half miles of backups at last check.

