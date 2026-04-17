Everything to know for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is gearing up for the annual Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday. Along with thousands of runners and walkers comes Richmond road closures and parking restrictions.

Since the race began in 2000, it has become one of the top five largest 10ks in the nation.

Last year alone saw around 25,000 people participate. Ukrop's is the title sponsor for the event.

With unusually warm April weather expected, organizers are urging participants to take extra precautions.

Temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s during the race, but are expected to reach about 90 degrees in the afternoon.

"We trust that participants have trained for this. You know, you're active, you're outside. I think anything that gives you a little pause, that definitely is a red flag to kind of just, you know, rest a little bit, kind of not go into your high gear," Nan Callahan, with Sports Backers, said. "I would say, anytime you get the chills or anything like that, that's definitely a time to think, I need to stop at this next water stop, get a drink. Keep hydrating. Maybe walk for a little bit."

Medical tents will be located at the start and finish lines, as well as at miles 3 and 5.5.

Race Schedule

7 a.m.: Last-minute registrations at the Siegel Center and check-ins for the dress-up and run contest begin.

7:30 a.m.: A blessing of the runners will take place at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. A free bike valet also opens and runs until 12:30 p.m.

8 a.m.: The 10k mini starts on Park Avenue near Harrison Street.

8:30 a.m.: The Monument Avenue 10k begins.

9 a.m.: The post-race festival begins.

10 a.m.: The award ceremony takes place.

Packet pickup continues Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Expo Hall located on East Laburnum Avenue.

Road Closures and Parking

Drivers should expect significant traffic impacts. No parking zones are already in effect, especially along Monument Avenue. Vehicles left on Monument Avenue between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday will be towed.

Key road closures include:

Broad Street: Closed between Allen Street and Belvedere Street from 4 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Monument Avenue: Closed between Lombardy Street and Staples Mill from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Franklin Street: Already closed between Laurel Street and Belvedere Street for finish line setup.

For those not attending the race, drivers are advised to use Interstate 95 and Interstate 195 to get around the city.

Parking lots, including the West Cary Street deck, are available for pre-purchase and race day purchase.

A rideshare drop-off location is available at 711 West Main Street near VCU Monroe Park to help avoid road closures.

CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event and will broadcast Saturday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Be sure to visit the CBS 6 tent at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Tilden Street along the route.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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