Some street closures already in effect for Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Saturday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Drivers and residents should prepare for significant road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k, some of which are already in effect.

While some parking restrictions began Thursday, April 16, no parking zones along Monument Avenue will officially go into effect Saturday at 3 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. Vehicles parked along the race course during restricted times will be towed to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

During the race, Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Willow Lawn Drive. The intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will also be closed.

Other major closures include portions of West Broad Street near Belvedere and the VCU area, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street, and Lombardy Street. Cones, no parking signs, and road closure barricades are already placed at intersections along Monument Avenue, and side streets will also be blocked.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants will line up along Broad Street in their corresponding waves and make their way to the finish line at Monroe Park.

WTVR CBS 6 Cheer Zone

The CBS 6 cheer tent will be located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Tilden Street for those walking, jogging, or running in the race.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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