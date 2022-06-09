She lost her son to gun violence. Now she's helping the community cope with trauma

RICHMOND, Va. -- After losing her son to gun violence, one Richmond mother created a safe space for those who need healing.
Crime Insider Jon Burkett shares her story of loss and how she is helping others deal with the trauma of losing a loved one.
Watch the complete report in the video player.
🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Exploring the Problem and Possible Solutions
Petersburg experiencing 'out of control' gun violence Virginia leaders pitch different solutions to stop violence Chesterfield Chief says system isn't working for the people Richmond Police group highlights understaffing dangers Officer got help to emotionally recover after partner's death What this pastor learned visiting crime scenes and funerals Church hits the streets, offers solutions to help curb crime Everyone is hiring. But he can't find a job. Stats show children are increasingly caught in the crossfire How Deputy Hockman is making a difference in Louisa Ray Neblett went to prison. Now he's helping kids stay out. CBS 6 takes a 360 look at crime in Virginia