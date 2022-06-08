Watch
This former VUU basketball star went to prison. Then he dedicated his life to helping kids stay out.

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 16:14:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ray Neblett is the founder of a youth basketball league in Richmond. He has dedicated his life to helping children and teenagers in tough situations.

"We want to put some components inside of them. And maybe ignite those components that are already there. We don't want them to go through life as a hollow tree," Neblett said.

His flock has grown into the hundreds since founding the league in 2009.

At his week-long free basketball camp in the Gilpin Court community, children are coached, mentored, and fed.

"What we give them is hope," he said. "What we give them as a is a guarantee that somebody in our community cares."

Neblett is troubled by the rising crime rates and seeing young children get caught up in the shootings. He knows how easy it is to fall into trouble.

In 1991, the once-rising Virginia Union basketball star was arrested for armed robbery.

"I tell kids all the time, one bad decision got me 14 and a half years in prison," he said. "Out of 14 and a half years, not one minute was good. None of it was good."

He decided to change his ways in prison and knew he wanted to be a game-changer he became a free man in 2005.

"We're trying to transform the inner city by transforming the inner man that lives inside these kids," he said.

Through the Ray Neblett Inner City Foundation he encourages children and teenagers to achieve success through hard work while avoiding a life of crime.

"A lot of times it's just Fool's Gold," Neblett said. "They got to say where they say, 'we'll get rich or die trying.' And all our kids are just dying trying."

Neblett sees himself in the faces of every child he guides. It has been a long journey for this former hoops star, but his rough waters are finally calm.

