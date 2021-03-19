Teens arrested for Chesterfield gas station murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested two teenagers now charged with second-degree murder in connection to a March 12 shooting at an Exxon gas station.

Cameron Harper, 18, and Tyvontae Thorpe, 18, were arrested on March 15 and 18 respectively.

The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. on March 12 at the Exxon Gas Station located at 9900 Chester Road.

Demaj Montae Felder, 19, was found shot in a vehicle.

Felder was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not yet released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

