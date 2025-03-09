Try 'delicious soul food' at Mobile Soul Sunday, Mobile Yum Yum's Chef Niki says

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 9th annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is set to begin this Sunday, March 9, with Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park from noon to 5 p.m. This event marks the start of the festival season in Richmond.

Nichole Richardson, known as Chef Niki, runs the Mobile Yum Yum Food Truck, where she serves Caribbean soul food.

"Mobile Yum Yum is a food truck that serves delicious Caribbean soul food, where we are famous for our Yum, Yum rolls that have fried chicken, macaroni cheese, and collard greens inside of an egg roll with a dip in sauce," Richardson said.

Alongside her Yum Yum rolls, she also offers Jerk Chicken Tacos, Caribbean Nachos, vegan bowls, and refreshing slushies.

"Come on out and try our delicious varieties of different meals," Richardson said.

WTVR Nichole Richardson

Shemicia Bowen, co-founder and executive partner of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, is excited about the event.

"Mobile Soul Sunday not only kicks off Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, it kind of kicks off food festival season around here, too," Bowen noted.

This year, the event features over 30 Black-owned food vendors representing a wide range of cuisines influenced by the African and Caribbean diasporas, as well as traditional soul food and American classics.

This year's event is more than food. Sunday’s event also features an Art Walk & Marketplace and music. Attendees can expect dancing with Kemel, the line dance king, and participate in "Trap Cardio" to keep active.

WTVR Shemicia Bowen

In addition to the festival, the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience aims to support local restaurants year-round.

"Our goal is to be able to expand our resources so we can further give back to this Black entrepreneurship community," Bowen said.

The experience will conclude with Art for the Soul on Saturday, March 15 and the Stick a Fork In It Block Party on Sunday, March 16, between Broad and Grace streets.

Richmond Black Restaurant Experience 2025 Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Passport

Click here to learn more about Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. You can also click here for a list of restaurants taking part

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.