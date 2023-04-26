Helping devastated families of missing people know they are not alone

RICHMOND, Va. — Keeshae Jacobs disappeared in Richmond nearly seven years ago. She has never been found.

Her case is still open, but the heartache and the sense of loss have never diminished for the mother of the 21-year-old woman.

Toni Jacobs established the Keeshae Jacobs Foundation in 2018 to help other families in such tragic circumstances.

This weekend Jacobs, along with Richmond Police Sgt. Carol Adams, will host the 6th Annual Missing Person's Event at Abner Clay Park.

It’s an event, she said, that will let those affected families know they are not alone.

“We really want to share this day with loved ones and peers,” Jacobs said. “We’re bringing awareness to the foundations of our communities.”

Jacobs said the aim of both her foundation and the event is straightforward: “We want to offer many services that will help in the search for missing persons.”

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Abner Clay Park on Brook Road in Richmond.

Jacobs said children are welcome as there will be food, a bounce house, face-painting, finger-printing, vendors, and speakers.

For more information, contact Toni Jacobs at 804-433-5270, or Carol Adams at 804-218-2866.

