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20-year-old man found safe after reported missing: VSP

Virginia State Police Generic 2024
WTVR
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Generic 2024
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UPDATE: Gregory Lamm has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Gregory Akul Lamm

Age: 20

Date last seen: Oct. 15, 2026 at around 10:30 p.m.

Last known location: 1000 block of West Grace Street in Richmond

Physical description: 5’ 2”, 115 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Lamm was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 646-5100.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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