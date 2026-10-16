20-year-old man found safe after reported missing: VSP

UPDATE: Gregory Lamm has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Gregory Akul Lamm

Age: 20

Date last seen: Oct. 15, 2026 at around 10:30 p.m.

Last known location: 1000 block of West Grace Street in Richmond

Physical description: 5’ 2”, 115 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Lamm was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 646-5100.