Have you seen him? Henrico police search for missing 83-year-old man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County are searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

According to police, Theo Ever Loving was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of New Market Road.

Loving weighs 125 pounds, has blonde/white hair and blue eyes. He was last ween wearing a gray T-shirt with a Dairy Queen logo, dark blue jeans and mis-matched shoes.

WTVR

Police said he may be traveling on foot.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

