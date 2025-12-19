Henrico School Board approves boundary adjustments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County School Board approved five boundary adjustment scenarios at its meeting Thursday night, potentially impacting hundreds of students.

Since August, the school board's redistricting proposals have been a charged subject for parents pushed to consider where their children might end up learning.

The five approved scenarios impact students at one elementary school, one middle school, and four high schools.

Maybeury Elementary School

Effective the 2026-27 school year, students in the Patterson West neighborhood attending Maybeury Elementary School will be moved to Ruby F. Carver Elementary School.

Tuckahoe Middle School

Effective the 2027-28 school year, students in the Patterson West neighborhood will attend Quioccasin Middle School instead of Tuckahoe Middle School.

Douglas Freeman High School

Effective the 2026-27 school year, students in the Candlewood, Gates Head, Pinedale West, Ednam Forest, Cabin Creek and Patterson West neighborhoods will be moved from Douglas Freeman High School to Mills Godwin High School.

Hermitage and Highland Springs High Schools

Effective the 2026-27 school year, students in the Chamberlayne Farms, Lakeside Terrace, Central Gardens, Woodville and the Fairways neighborhoods who attend Hermitage or Highland Springs will be moved to Henrico High School.

J.R. Tucker High School

Effective the 2026-27 school year, Students in the Bonnie Brae, Glenside Woods, Wistar Place, and West Chase Townhomes neighborhoods who attend Tucker High School will be moved to Hermitage High School.

More Information

Students who will be in grades 5, 8, 10, 11, and 12 at the time of implementation will have the option to remain at their currently zoned school, according to the Henrico Schools website.

The school system says impacted families will be contacted with next steps, more about their new school assignment, and eligibility to remain at their current school.

For more information about the changes, visit the Henrico Public Schools website here.

