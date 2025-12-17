Pedestrian hit by driver in Lakeside is critically injured, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured after being hit by a driver in the Lakeside area Wednesday afternoon, according to Henrico Police.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Hilliard Road and Impala Drive, where Henrico Police are on scene as of 4:15 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

