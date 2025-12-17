Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by driver in Lakeside is critically injured, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 17, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was critically injured after being hit by a driver in the Lakeside area Wednesday afternoon, according to Henrico Police.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Hilliard Road and Impala Drive, where Henrico Police are on scene as of 4:15 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, and the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone