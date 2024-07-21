Missing 14-year-old found 'safe and unharmed' at Southside apartments 4 miles from her home

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a 14-year-old girl missing for nearly a week in Richmond has been found safe.

Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said in an update Sunday morning that officers found Asiah Mosby after following up on a tip that led them to a Southside apartment complex.

The teen was found "safe and unharmed" in the 900 block of St. John’s Wood Drive. That location is about 4 miles away from her home.

"She has been reunited with her family," police said.

Hoonsan thanked the community for their help locating Mosby and "getting her home safely."

“My heart I can feel it, it's shattered," Tiara Bailey, the girl's mother said in an interview Wednesday. "Asiah, if you hear this, if you see this, please come home."

Bailey wanted the police, the media — anyone willing to listen — to know that she is anxious and terrified about her missing 14-year-old daughter.

“My daughter has been missing for over 48 hours. Asiah is not a runaway and she's not rebellious," Bailey said. "And I'm not saying this because I think I have the best child in the world, I'm a mother with four kids. Asiah is 14 and wouldn't harm a fly."

Richmond Police assigned two detectives to the case of the young girl, who was last seen walking through the Haynes Furniture shopping center the afternoon of Monday, July 15.

“These cases are not easy when a person doesn't want to be found,” Deputy Chief Sidney Collier previously said. “You have support. We got you. We aren't giving up until you come back to this house."

Thanks to all who helped SPREAD the word on social media!