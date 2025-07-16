Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond piemaker Joyebells files for bankruptcy ahead of lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Months after pitching famed investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary on “Shark Tank,” a local pie company is now swimming in troubled waters on the legal front.

Joyebells, known for its sweet potato, peach and pumpkin pies, was sued in recent weeks by its main lender for defaulting on a $350,000 loan. And the company’s owners, wife-and-husband duo Joye D. Berry-Moore and Eric Moore, filed for bankruptcy just days before the bank’s lawsuit was filed.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

